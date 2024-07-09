Trending
What the mime? See if Olympians can guess what this French mime is acting out

A French mime is acting out key Olympic words, phrases, sports, and athletes -- with no speaking, of course. Can our Olympians guess what the mime is acting out?

By NBC

Few things are more quintessentially French than a mime.

To get in the spirit before they head to Paris, we asked a few Team USA Olympians to do their best to guess what this one was acting out.

Surfer Carissa Moore

Swimmer Kate Douglass

Diver Jessica Parratto

Sailor Daniela Moroz

Sport climber Brooke Raboutou

