Askarov's dominant performance presents strong case to stay in NHL

EDMONTON, Alberta — How long can the Sharks keep Yaroslav Askarov in the AHL?

Askarov showed once again, in a brilliant 39-save performance, that he’s the best goalie in San Jose's organization.

This is what scouts were telling San Jose Hockey Now before the Sharks traded starter Mackenzie Blackwood two weeks ago.

Luke Kunin and Jan Rutta scored, and Askarov was especially unbeatable in the second period, when he made 23 saves, nearly equaling a 28-year-old Sharks franchise record. Unfortunately, it wasn't enough to secure victory as San Jose's late-game issues again resurface in a 3-2 OT loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at Rogers place.

Askarov currently is only up because Vitek Vanecek suffered an unlucky facial injury on Tuesday, when an errant puck struck him on the bench. There’s still no timeline for when Vanecek will be back.

