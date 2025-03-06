Trending

Nico Sturm

Sharks trade Sturm to Panthers for fourth-round NHL draft pick

By Sheng Peng

DENVER — The Sharks have traded Nico Sturm.

San Jose sent Sturm and a 2027 seventh-round NHL draft pick to the Florida Panthers for a 2026 fourth-round pick.

The Sharks signed Sturm, 29, to a three-year contract in the summer of 2022.

Since then, the fan favorite has been a reliable two-way center and an always-candid quote, through good times and bad, mostly bad.

Sturm recorded six goals and 13 points for the Sharks this season. He also leads the NHL with a 62.7 Faceoff Win Percentage.

In recent weeks, Sturm seemed resigned to the idea that he was going to get dealt: “You’re a 29-year-old UFA with no extension in place. You got to be realistic about it.”

Sturm also has played for the Minnesota Wild and Colorado Avalanche, winning a Stanley Cup with the Avs in 2022.

