Sharks soaking in best win of season in comeback vs. Islanders

ELMONT, N.Y. – Who could’ve seen this coming?

Coming into this six-game road trip, the San Jose Sharks were 0-10-0 away from home. They had scored just six goals in those 10 defeats. They hadn’t come back from a third-period deficit to win a game so far this season.

But then, on Friday, they earned their first road victory, putting a six-spot on the New Jersey Devils, 6-3.

On Sunday, they were down 6-3 to the New York Rangers late in the third period, but almost pulled off a jaw-dropping comeback, losing 6-5.

And tonight, they completed the comeback. Down by three goals once again with 10 minutes to go in the final frame, the Sharks scored four unanswered, capped off with William Eklund’s first-ever OT goal, beating the New York Islanders 5-4.

So after six goals in their first 10 road contests, that’s 16 in their last three, and the win of the year…so far.

