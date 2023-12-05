Trending
Sharks Analysis

Sharks soaking in best win of season in comeback vs. Islanders

By Sheng Peng

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

ELMONT, N.Y. – Who could’ve seen this coming?

Coming into this six-game road trip, the San Jose Sharks were 0-10-0 away from home. They had scored just six goals in those 10 defeats. They hadn’t come back from a third-period deficit to win a game so far this season.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

But then, on Friday, they earned their first road victory, putting a six-spot on the New Jersey Devils, 6-3.

On Sunday, they were down 6-3 to the New York Rangers late in the third period, but almost pulled off a jaw-dropping comeback, losing 6-5.

And tonight, they completed the comeback. Down by three goals once again with 10 minutes to go in the final frame, the Sharks scored four unanswered, capped off with William Eklund’s first-ever OT goal, beating the New York Islanders 5-4.

So after six goals in their first 10 road contests, that’s 16 in their last three, and the win of the year…so far.

San Jose Sharks

William Eklund 5 hours ago

Eklund credits ‘strong team mentality' for Sharks' comeback win over Islanders

William Eklund 5 hours ago

Eklund caps Sharks' comeback vs. Islanders with sixth goal of season

Read the full article on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Sharks AnalysisWilliam EklundTomas HertlKevin Labanc
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us