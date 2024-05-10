Report: Sharks interview assistant Warsofsky for head coach job

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

General manager Mike Grier says that the San Jose Sharks’ coaching search will be a “long process.”

“We’re just in the early stages of it, going down the interviews, so nothing really to report too much on it," Grier said on Tuesday, after the Sharks won the 2024 NHL draft lottery. "We’ll be thorough and have kind of a long process."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

San Jose Hockey Now has learned that the Sharks have interviewed current assistant coach Ryan Warsofsky for their head coach position.

Warsofsky, 36, was on David Quinn's coaching staff the last two seasons, so Grier has a lot of familiarity with him. Warsofsky was also a candidate for the position in the summer of 2022, before Grier opted for Quinn. Over the last two seasons, Warsofsky has run the defense and the penalty kill.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast