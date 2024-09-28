Eklund among three Sharks to miss Friday's practice with injury

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Three more Sharks players have day-to-day injuries.

William Eklund, Matt Benning, and Mikael Granlund all missed practice Friday.

Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky labeled them all day to day -- Eklund with an upper-body injury, and Benning and Granlund with lower-body injuries.

“Little injuries, I would put it that way,” Warsofsky said. “Not too concerned.”

He added that there’s no concern with these players missing opening night on Oct. 10 because of these injuries.

They also could be back on the ice a lot sooner.

That said, these are injuries to some key San Jose players: Granlund and Eklund could be first-line forwards, and Benning could be a top-four defenseman.

Notably, Granlund was on the wing at practice Thursday, next to top prospect Will Smith. Mitchell Russell filled in for Granlund on Friday. Eklund and Benning played against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night and showed no signs of distress. So, there could be an element of maintenance here, too.

