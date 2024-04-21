Eklund details how Sharks can be ‘way better' team next season

Editor's Note:Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

William Eklund started his season slow, but by the end of it, showed why he’s a big part of the Sharks’ future.

Points aren’t everything, but it’s a decent thumbnail for the 21-year-old forward’s first full NHL season.

In his first 11 games, Eklund had just one goal and one assist. He closed the year with six goals and nine assists in his last 14 contests.

Overall, Eklund was tied with Anthony Duclair for second on San Jose with 16 goals, and second to leader Mikael Granlund with 29 assists and 45 points.

He also showed a disgust with losing and the coachability to learn defense that will be imperative for the Sharks going forward.

Here are some of the highlights from his exit interview, including Fabian Zetterlund bringing him a coffee, an undisclosed injury, and what he’s looking to improve this summer.

Eklund also said that he’s been invited to play for Sweden at the World Championships but hasn’t made a decision on it yet.

