5 NHL draft prospects Sharks should consider for 2024

Could a change of fortune soon be coming San Jose's way?

After a 19-54 finish to the 2023-24 regular season, the Sharks made it five straight without qualifying for the Stanley Cup playoffs.

But, after a season mostly filled with losing, San Jose has the chance to pick first overall in the 2024 NHL Draft if it wins the upcoming lottery.

San Jose has the best odds to land the top pick, edging the second-best Chicago Blackhawks, who picked No. 1 overall last year, and the third-best Anaheim Ducks.

So, who should the Sharks consider if they're on the clock first? Let's take a look at the five best prospects in the 2024 draft:

1. Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University

Just like last season when Connor Bedard was the consensus top pick, so is Macklin Celebrini this year. The 17-year-old Boston University product logged 32 goals and 32 assists in 37 games this past NCAA season. His unique blend of competitiveness, IQ and end product should see him go first overall no matter who is on the clock. He has the potential to be a franchise's best player in his prime.

2. Artyom Levshunov, D, Michigan State

If defense and building out from the back is more coveted, then Artyom Levshunov may be the best prospect in that regard. The 18-year-old Spartan recorded nine goals and 26 assists in 38 NCAA games, and he has the versatility to play anywhere. But he can make the right defenseman spot his own thanks to his range of passing and defensive command.

3. Ivan Demidov, F, SKA St. Petersburg

Another top potential forward is Ivan Demidov, who plays in the MHL, Russia's top junior league. The 18-year-old right wing/center hybrid had 23 goals and 37 assists to his name across 30 games. He missed some due to a knee injury but still possesses robust burst and agility with a 5-foot-11, 168-pound frame.

4. Cayden Lindstrom, F, Medicine Hat Tigers

From a pure potential perspective, Cayden Lindstrom is one of the most intriguing players in this class. At 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds, the Canadian suited up for the WHL's Medicine Hat Tigers, where he posted 27 goals and 19 assists in 32 games. He has the tools to be a dominant goal-scoring forward in the NHL, but it'll take the right environment and coaching staff to extract it from him.

5. Sam Dickinson, D, London Knights

Sam Dickinson comes from the OHL's London Knights, where had 18 goals and 52 assists in 68 games, primarily playing as a left defenseman. The 6-foot-2, 204-pound Canadian has an excellent ability to find teammates with long passes or join the offense in transition to produce goal output. Like Levshunov, Dickinson is also versatile across the ice and can play long shifts if needed.

Honorable mentions: