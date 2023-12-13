Eklund displaying tremendous growth during Sharks' hot streak

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

William Eklund keeps scoring game-winners for the San Jose Sharks.

Eklund notched his fourth game-winner of the season, tied for second in the NHL, in a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday night at SAP Center. Remarkably, that’s four game-winning-goals for the now 9-17-3 Sharks.

🚨 Eklund gives the Sharks a late lead pic.twitter.com/T8ri6wkcY7 — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) December 13, 2023

However, if you listen to coach David Quinn, it’s other parts of Eklund’s game that have really grown this season.

“He’s understanding that there’s an awful lot to [being] a really good NHL hockey player and he’s adding a lot to his game in a short period of time,” Quinn said of his 21-year-old wunderkind. “His D-zone has been better, his tracking has been better, his play away from the puck has gotten better. Those are the things that are gonna allow him to be a really good player at this level.”

