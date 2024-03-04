How scouts value Sharks players ahead of NHL trade deadline

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The Sharks have a lot of players to offer other teams ahead of Friday's NHL Trade Deadline. But how are those players valued around the league?

Here’s what San Jose Hockey Now is hearing about 10 Sharks – centers Mikael Granlund and Nico Sturm, wingers Anthony Duclair, Alexander Barabanov, Luke Kunin, Kevin Labanc and Mike Hoffman, defensemen Mario Ferraro and Jan Rutta, and goalie Kaapo Kahkonen – from a variety of league sources, from NHL scouts outside San Jose's organization and more.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

In order of AAV, who could the Sharks move by the March 8 deadline?

Mikael Granlund -- $5 Million AAV, One Year Left

Scout #1: "I just don't love having a 5-foot-10 center in a seven-game series. But I do like the player. Two hundred feet, he works hard, smart. There are a lot of things to like about him.

"That [second-round pick that Granlund got last year] was one that had everyone rolling their eyes. One more year after this? I would say maybe like a third or fourth-round pick. The money side of things, it's so difficult."

Scout #2: "I think a third for Granlund. Like the player."

Scout #3: "He may garner a third. Extra [contract] year is a factor."

Source #1: "I don’t think they are actively shopping Granlund. No one else on the ice besides him to teach and set standards."

Kevin Labanc -- $4.725 Million AAV, Pending UFA

Scout #1: "I think he'd be a decent reclamation project. He's a guy that when you watch, you're like, when he's free over the summer is he a $1 million dollar outperform his contract and give you good offense? He's got his warts too. He's light, softer skill, but he's got some talent, he can really shoot the puck."

Scout #2: "I don’t think he’s worth anything right now."

Mike Hoffman -- $4.5 Million AAV, Pending UFA

Scout #1: "I am not a Mike Hoffman fan at all. If I'm in a foxhole, like in a playoff series, do I trust this guy to really compete?"

Scout #3: "I’d be surprised if he moved."

Mario Ferraro -- $3.25 Million AAV, 2 Years Left

Scout #1: "I'm not a big Ferraro guy. You're probably not asking the right person. I love how hard he works and how much try and compete there is in this game. I just don't think he's very smart. Shows up in his play and decisions.

"I'm sure there are other teams that like him more than I do. But for me, he's a bottom-pairing guy that's competitive, plays the right way. I don't think he's gonna get probably as much as maybe what people are reporting or what people think.

"For me, he’s worth a third-round pick or a fourth and a prospect."

Scout #2: "If I was the GM of my organization, I’d give a first for Ferraro. A late first."

Scout #3: "Not a very smart player. Some like him more than others. He’s a third-rounder for me."

Source #1: "Ferraro is possible with his age and control and contract certainty, they could probably get a second-rounder or a solid prospect with a later round pick."

Source #2: "I hear they want a first. Not sure if that happens."

Source #3: "Price was too high last year. San Jose has come down on their demands."

RELATED: How Sharks, Western Conference teams match up as possible trade partners

Anthony Duclair -- $3 Million AAV, Pending UFA

Scout #1: "He's not my favorite player. I love his speed. The issue I have with him is there's no real, I don't see much of a fallback game when things aren't going his way offensively.

"A second feels very rich for the player. I don't think there are teams that love him enough to give them that. I have him more in the fourth round, I value grit, I value hardness for playoffs."

Scout #2: "Teams need that speed. I think someone will give up a second."

Scout #3: "I’m thinking a third?"

Kaapo Kahkonen -- $2.75 Million AAV, Pending UFA

Scout #1: "[Kahkonen could be] a guy that can maybe a split duty ... Help us win without giving us major, major assets or pieces. Maybe a second- or third-round pick?"

Scout #2: "He’ll get a third."

Scout #3: "A third."

Luke Kunin -- $2.75 Million AAV, Pending RFA

Scout #1: "I think he plays the right way. I love this competitiveness. His skating for me is a concern. I like the profile of the player. I just wish that he had a little bit more pace."

Scout #2: "A fourth or a fifth. No one looks good in San Jose."

Scout #3: "Fifth for Kunin."

Jan Rutta -- $2.75 Million AAV, One Year Left

Scout #1: "Some could argue that Rutta's value is just as much as [Ferraro's] just because he's a big right-shot guy. He's a veteran guy that's won before. Could be a No. 6-7.

"The bigger D that are a little bit more limited, but more of the defensive, steady type, perform better with a better team and team setting."

Scout #2: "A fourth or a fifth. Same with Kunin, no one looks good in San Jose."

Scout #3: "Maybe a third for Rutta?"

RELATED: How Sharks, Eastern Conference teams match up as possible trade partners

Alexander Barabanov -- $2.5 Million AAV, 1 Year Left

Scout #1: "I wouldn't be real excited about my [forward] group if he's playing in a top-nine role permanently. You think you're gonna win with him? I don't see it."

Scout #2: "He’s worth a fifth."

Scout #3: "A fifth or a sixth?"

Nico Sturm -- $2 Million AAV, 1 Year Left

Scout #1: "He fits the part. He's got good size. He's responsible. He works hard. He's a decent fourth-line player.

"I think teams would also like to do a little bit better [in terms of] more grease and grit and hardness and edge, that style. But I certainly think he's a player that could be moved. Probably around a fourth or a fifth?"

Scout #2: "I really like Sturm. I’d give up a third for him."

Scout #3: "A fourth or a fifth?"

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast