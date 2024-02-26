Ferraro's agent states Sharks not actively looking to trade him

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The Sharks aren’t actively shopping Mario Ferraro.

That’s what Ferraro's agent, Peter Wallen, told San Jose Hockey Now yesterday. Wallen, via text, summarized a conversation last week with Sharks general manager Mike Grier: “Everybody is tradable. But not looking to trade him actively.”

So while that doesn’t guarantee Ferraro will remain with San Jose past the March 8 Trade Deadline, there’s a pretty good chance that the alternate captain is going to stay put.

Ferraro, 25, has two years left on his contract after this season with a $3.25 million average annual value.

The left-hander is a minute-munching defensive-oriented defenseman, who’s averaged over 22 minutes per night over the past four years, and his puck play has improved this season.



