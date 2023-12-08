Sharks staying level-headed after ‘crazy' finish to win vs. Red Wings

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

DETROIT – The San Jose Sharks followed up the game of the year…with the game of the year.

After coming back from down 4-1 to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 in OT on Tuesday, the Sharks came back from down 4-0 to top the Detroit Red Wings 6-5 in OT tonight.

It was like four games in one: In the first period, San Jose played arguably its most solid, structured period of their season, suffocating Detroit en route to a 14-6 shots edge.

But then, in the second period, the Red Wings dropped four on the Sharks in 4:35 to take a commanding 4-0 lead. San Jose, however, responded with four of their own in 5:29 to tie the game with 23 seconds left in the middle frame.

Tomas Hertl, Fabian Zetterlund, and Nico Sturm, twice, powered this Sharks’ comeback.

The third period was a little more even, with Detroit taking a 5-4 lead, before San Jose tied it with 1:29 left in regulation, another Hertl strike.

