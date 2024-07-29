Bordeleau eyes increased role with Sharks in fouth season

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Thomas Bordeleau hasn’t shown his full arsenal in the NHL.

His last stint with the San Jose Sharks suggests it could happen in the 2024-25 season.

“Just using my vision a lot more,” Bordeleau, just re-signed by the San Jose Sharks to a one-year, $874,125 contract, said on Friday. “I feel like I lost a part of that in my game somewhere along the way.”

The San Jose Sharks’ 2020 second-round pick scored five goals and four assists in 21 games in his fourth NHL stint, and most importantly, played a safer, more defensively sound game.

In parts of three seasons, Bordeleau has put up six goals and 12 assists in 43 games.

On a show-me deal, can the 22-year-old take his game to another level?

