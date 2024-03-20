What Sharks can take away from embarrassing loss to Predators

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

NASHVILLE – “In the NHL, when you’re not battling hard, that’s how it looks like."

That’s how Mikael Granlund summarized the Sharks’ embarrassing 8-2 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday at Bridgestone Arena.

It looks even uglier when you’re the worst team in the league, and your margin of error is so thin.

When a better team takes a period off, they can get away with it. When the Sharks take a period off? They allow seven unanswered goals, four in 4:51.

They get outshot 14-3 in a third period that began with just a two-goal deficit. They get a 3:30 shift from Jan Rutta and Henry Thrun.

