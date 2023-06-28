Timo Meier signs eight-year, $70.4 million contract with Devils

Timo Meier has signed a deal with the Devils, and it’s for the long term.

The former San Jose Sharks forward inked an eight-year contract to stay in New Jersey. He is set to earn $70.4 million in total, giving him an AAV of $8.8 million.

It’s Devils Daylight Savings. Adjust your clocks to Timo Time for the next eight years. pic.twitter.com/C6jIcZyfgi — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) June 28, 2023

Meier was traded from the Sharks to the Devils as part of a blockbuster swap that included nine players and four draft picks switching sides.

The 26-year-old finished the season with a career-high 40 goals to go along with 26 assists, including nine goals and five assists in 21 games with the Devils. He helped the Devils advance past the New York Rangers in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs before the team bowed out against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Meier was set to become a restricted free agent, but he will now be in New Jersey for the long haul.

The Meier deal was one of many major moves for the Devils this offseason. They acquired Tyler Toffoli from the Calgary Flames, signed Jesper Bratt to an eight-year deal and handed Erik Haula a three-year deal. They also made a trade with the Sharks on Tuesday, shipping out Mackenzie Blackwood for a sixth-round pick.

San Jose will take a step forward from the Meier trade Wednesday night. On top of their own first-round pick at No. 4, the team will be back on the clock at No. 26 with a selection it acquired as part of the trade package.