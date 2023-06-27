Trending
Grier provides updates on Karlsson, No. 4 draft pick

By Sheng Peng

NASHVILLE — Sharks general manager Mike Grier answered some questions and avoided some others in his pre-NHL Draft availability.

Does San Jose have a meeting with Matvei Michkov before the draft tomorrow evening?

“We met with all the Russian players that we wanted to meet with,” Grier said.

Grier also declined to confirm the trade for MacKenzie Blackwood, even though the Sharks announced the trade themselves less than an hour later.

Grier also declined to reveal which restricted free agents he’s qualifying, and which ones he is not.

“I won’t get into that,” he said. “You guys, like everyone else, will find out on Friday.”

He did say about RFA Eetu Makiniemi, “We do have high hopes for Makiniemi, who’s already in the system, to be healthy and play. We think pretty highly of him.”

The Sharks GM did answer other questions a little more head-on, like how the process of trading Erik Karlsson is going.

