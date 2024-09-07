Sharks' Benning feels like his old self again after hip surgery

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Matt Benning feels like he’s back to his old self.

That’s happy news after last year, a 14-game season for the stalwart veteran defenseman that was cut short by hip surgery.

“Finally feel like myself again,” he said. “The depth of my squats is back. Strength might not necessarily be there, but I think it’s really close, and it’s just one of those things you got to work through, and it takes a little bit of time, but feels like I haven’t lost a step out there, lost anything.”

On Wednesday, in his first day back at Sharks Ice after spending the summer in Edmonton, Benning shared that his injury went back to last off-season.

“Tried to get through it, took some time off, did some treatments, helped for a game or two, and then it was right back to where it was,” the 30-year-old right-hander, signed by San Jose to a four-year contract in the summer of 2022, said. “It was getting to a point of just being super uncomfortable in my daily life too, not only on the ice, but sitting down in a chair for more than five minutes.”

