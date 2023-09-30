Trending
Shakir Mukhamadullin

Quinn states Sharks prospect Mukhamadullin should start season in AHL

By Sheng Peng

Don’t get your Shakir Mukhamadullin Sharks jersey just yet.

While the Russian defenseman arguably has been the breakout star of Sharks training camp so far, his size and skating and skill apparent on most every shift, he’s also just 21 and playing an unforgiving position.

Sharks coach David Quinn, who has been as complimentary of Mukhamadullin as anybody, also was the first to slam the brakes on the idea of the prospect breaking camp with the Sharks.

“My opinion is American League is the best spot for him for an extended period of time,” Quinn told reporters Thursday.

This is nothing against Mukhamadullin, who Quinn has, I’m not exaggerating, gushed about throughout camp.

“Mukhamadullin has really impressed me,” Quinn said Tuesday. “He’s rangy, he’s fast, he’s agile, there’s a lot of athleticism there. He passes like an NHL’er.”

