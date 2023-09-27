Sharks prospect Shakir Mukhamadullin wows David Quinn in loss to Ducks

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

David Quinn wasn’t impressed with how most of the Sharks performed in a 4-2 preseason loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday night.

“I thought a bunch of guys were just okay,” Quinn said of a show-me contest that took just 13 minutes for the Sharks to fall behind 3-0.

That’s not great news for on-the-bubble roster players like William Eklund, Jacob Peterson, Oskar Lindblom, Leon Gawanke and Nikolai Knyzhov. Tristen Robins and Nick Cicek also received faint praise.

For Quinn, he mentioned only two players as standing above the rest last night: Mackenzie Blackwood and Shakir Mukhamadullin.

Blackwood’s inclusion might be a surprise, considering the quick three goals allowed and an unremarkable 21-of-24 saves line.

Here’s how Quinn saw it: “You’re just looking for his intentions and where he is. A lot of times, I don’t even look at the goal. I look at his positioning, his alertness, his athleticism, his anticipation, and if he’s doing all those things well, they’re gonna go in every now and then. I thought he was pretty good in all those areas tonight.”

