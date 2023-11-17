Sharks finally turn the tables after big win vs. Blues

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

For once, the San Jose Sharks turned the tables.

Seventeen games into the season, the now 3-13-1 Sharks enjoyed their first three, four, and five-goal leads of the year, on their way to a 5-1 rout of the visiting St. Louis Blues.

This is the first time that they’ve scored more than three goals in a game this season and their first multi-goal victory.

Mike Hoffman scored a pair, while William Eklund, Givani Smith, and Luke Kunin piled on. Kaapo Kahkonen made 44 saves.

San Jose seemed especially happy that enforcer Smith got a goal, his first as a Shark. Smith, and linemates Kunin and Ryan Carpenter also enjoyed multi-point efforts, a well-deserved turn in the spotlight for the lunchpail guys.

“Guy has already stuck up for a couple of guys this year after big hits. When a guy does that, guys in the locker room notice. Everyone was really excited,” Carpenter said of Smith, adding this joke. “Even after that pass too, [my] pass was maybe even nicer.”

