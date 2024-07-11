Sharks sign first-round pick Dickinson to entry-level contract

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The Sharks have signed Sam Dickinson.

San Jose selected the 6-foot-3 defenseman with the No. 11 pick of the 2024 NHL Draft.

“Sam is a big, mobile defenseman who brings a strong two-way game and excellent hockey IQ,” Sharks GM Mike Grier said in a team press release. “We’re excited to watch him continue his development as part of our organization.”

Puckpedia had the details of the 18-year-old’s contract, which slides until he turns 20 or plays 10 or more NHL games, whichever comes first.

The #SJSharks signed '24 #11 pick LD Sam Dickinson to 3 year Entry Level Deal



Year 1 877.5K Salary, 97.5K Signing Bonus, 550K "A" Perf Bonuses

Year 2 877.5/97.5/800

Year 3 877.5/97.5/1M



Cap Hit 975K, AAV $1.758M



Rep'd by Dave Gagner @wassermanhockey https://t.co/aEIzQLHhpi — PuckPedia (@PuckPedia) July 10, 2024

Chances are, Dickinson returns to the OHL and the London Knights this fall.

The two-way defenseman dominated last year, putting up 18 goals and 52 assists in just 70 games, helping to lead the Knights to Memorial Cup runner-up.

He was selected to the OHL Second All-Star Team.

