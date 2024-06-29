Grier recalls feeling shocked Dickinson fell to Sharks at No. 11

The Sharks knew all along who they'd select No. 1 overall, but general manager Mike Grier was surprised with defenseman Sam Dickinson being available when San Jose went on the clock with the No. 11 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

After trading up from the No. 14 overall pick -- the selection the Sharks received from the Pittsburgh Penguins in the Erik Karlsson trade -- to the No. 11 slot a day before the draft, there were a handful of prospects San Jose targeted with the aggressive move into that range, never expecting Dickinson would fall into their lap.

During an exclusive interview with NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil, Grier explained the logic behind the Sharks' targeted pre-draft trade up, and why San Jose is so elated to land a prospect of Dickinson's caliber.

"We had a group of players in mind that we didn't think would be available at [pick No. 14] that we thought are impact players," Grier told Brazil. "I never thought when we moved up that Sam [Dickinson] would be there. As the round kept unfolding, we were getting super happy, you want the clock to tick down faster and faster.

"You could see it coming, and the opportunity to add a defenseman like that, it's pretty special."

Dickinson -- who spent the last two season's playing alongside Sharks prospect Kasper Halttunen for the OHL's London Knights -- revealed how excited he is to join the franchise.

The standout defenseman explained that while he never has been to California, Halttunen's immense praise for San Jose and the Sharks organization has him excited to embark on his journey to the Bay.

"I think being in London, having Kasper Halttunen there and hearing him rave about the Sharks and the organization, the area of San Jose is really unbelievable. I couldn't be more excited."

While Macklin Celebrini's selection will get most of the spotlight, the Sharks adding Dickinson to their growing list of young talent also could prove to be a significant decision as San Jose aims to accelerate its rebuild and return to NHL contender status after a five-year playoff drought.

