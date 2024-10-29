Trending
Sharks' faith rewarded in epic overtime comeback win vs. Utah

By Sheng Peng

SALT LAKE CITY — Faith rewarded.

Believe it or not, the San Jose Sharks actually have played a fair amount of decent hockey this season, their 0-7-2 record going into Monday’s night tilt with Utah Hockey Club be damned.

Despite the record, this was not last year’s historically bad Sharks squad.

But it was getting to the point that San Jose needed to get some reward for good hockey played, which they hadn’t received all season. It’s human nature, right? If you continue to not get rewarded for doing the right things, it’s easy to stop doing the right things.

It looked like the Sharks would go home empty-handed once again, with five minutes left to go, down 4-1, despite outshooting Utah 28-11 in the second and third periods.

And then?

Read the full article at San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

