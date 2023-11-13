Trending
David Quinn

Quinn criticizes Sharks' power play ‘work ethic' in loss to Ducks

By Sheng Peng

ANAHEIM, Calif. – I mean, at least the Sharks aren’t getting embarrassed, right?

That’s apparently the bar for this 2-12-1 squad, after the Anaheim Ducks handled the Sharks 4-1 on Sunday at Honda Center. At least it wasn’t giving up 10 goals apiece to the Vancouver Canucks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

“Those two games were just flat-out embarrassing. We had a chat amongst ourselves and that’s unacceptable,” Luke Kunin said. “I don’t think we played our best hockey against Vegas, and we’re still in it going into the third in that game. Same thing tonight. You’re right there.”

Kunin scored, and until Radko Gudas’s blooper reel goal sealed it late, Mackenzie Blackwood kept San Jose in the game, stopping 40 of 44 shots.

It’s up to the Sharks to raise the bar here, but can they? Good – or bad – news, they’ve got 67 games to do it.

Tomas Hertl talked about upping his game recently. Kunin discussed a penalty kill that was touched up for two goals tonight. Blackwood offered a deadpan joke about the Gudas goal. Coach David Quinn addressed the momentum-sapping power play and some bad penalties from young Sharks.

