How Musty can impress Sharks in training camp next season

What’s the next step for Quentin Musty?

The Sharks have sent the No. 26 overall pick of the 2023 NHL Draft back to the Sudbury Wolves in the OHL.

What does Musty have to work on to make a stronger case for the NHL next year?

“He’s going to have to work on details in his game, so those bad habits don’t creep up again here at next training camp. You can’t go back to junior and go back to your old habits and think it’s going to be successful,” Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said.

Musty was dominant at Sudbury last year, scoring 102 points in just 53 games. He led the league with 1.92 points per game.

At first blush, it doesn’t seem like the 6-foot-2 power winger has a lot more to learn at that level. And unfortunately for Musty, he’s not able to split the difference and go to the AHL -- it’s the NHL or OHL for him.

