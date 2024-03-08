Sharks trade Okhotiuk to Flames for fifth-round draft pick

The Sharks had a very busy NHL trade deadline.

Even after a blockbuster deal sending Tomáš Hertl to the Las Vegas Golden Knights, San Jose wasn't finished making moves before Friday's deadline.

The Sharks traded defenseman Nikita Okhotiuk to the Calgary Flames in exchange for a conditional 2024 fifth-round draft pick, San Jose announced on Friday.

Okhotiuk was selected No. 61 overall in the 2019 NHL draft by the New Jersey Devils. The 23-year-old defenseman was traded to the Sharks as part of the package that sent Timo Meier to the Devils in a Feb. 2023 blockbuster trade between San Jose and New Jersey.

Okhotiuk appeared in 43 games for the Sharks, scoring one goal and notching seven assists in 16:26 of ice time per game.

After dealing Okhotiuk to Calgary, and sending Anthony Duclair to Tampa Bay on Thursday, San Jose now has nine selections in the 2024 NHL Draft.

