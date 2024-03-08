Reports: Sharks trading All-Star Tomas Hertl to Golden Knights

Just minutes before the NHL trade deadline, the Sharks moved close to pulling off a blockbuster that would send two-time NHL All-Star center Tomas Hertl to the Vegas Golden Knights, TSN's Pierre LeBrun, Bob McKenzie and Chris Johnston first reported.

The massive deal is pending a trade call.

Here's @TSNBobMcKenzie with a whammy: pending trade call, Vegas acquiriing Tomas Hertl from San Jose — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) March 8, 2024

BREAKING, as per @TSNBobMcKenzie ... Vegas is working on a Tomas Hertl deal with San Jose. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 8, 2024

TSN's Darren Dreger is reporting that the Sharks will acquire 19-year-old center David Edstrom, a 2025 first-round draft pick, a 2025 third-round draft pick and a 2027 third-round draft pick from the Golden Knights.

Edstrom was Vegas' 2023 first-round draft pick at No. 32 overall.

1st ‘25

David Edstrom (VGK 1st in 23)

Hertl at $6.75 (17% retained)

3rd in 25

3rd in 27 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 8, 2024

