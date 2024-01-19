Report: Sharks' new alternate stealth jersey details leaked

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Are the Sharks getting a new Stealth jersey?

That’s what it looks like, according to Carter Richard of the Jersey Nerds.

Putting them all together in one post - the big details of the new #SJSharks alternate jersey. Fin logo as the crest, with a recoloured Stadium Series patch. Expect full photos of the jersey shortly. @icethetics pic.twitter.com/WhNWajDFlL — carter richard (@carterrichardd) January 17, 2024

There’s no word yet when these jerseys will debut, though it’s worth noting the Adidas branding in these pictures, because this year is the final season that Adidas will be producing official NHL jerseys. Fanatics takes over in 2024-25.

So could we see new San Jose Sharks jerseys as soon as this year? Are these Adidas samples that will be executed by Fanatics next season? Or are they fashion jerseys that will never be used in a game?

