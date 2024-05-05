McDavid calls Oilers' loss to Sharks ‘low point' in NHL career

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Losing to the Sharks this season was the low point of Edmonton Oilers superstar Connor McDavid’s NHL career.

Seriously.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

On Nov. 9, the spiraling Oilers (2-9-1) lost 3-2 to the Sharks (2-10-1) at SAP Center.

“That was a low point, I would say even in my career, it felt like,” McDavid told The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun on Wednesday regarding the loss to San Jose, after Edmonton eliminated the Los Angeles Kings in the first round of the NHL playoffs.

Filip Zadina's third-period goal gave San Jose the needed cushion to prevail 3-2 over visiting Edmonton, a result that drastically reshaped the future of the Oilers' organization.

Zadina gives the Sharks a two-goal lead 😱 pic.twitter.com/Wjhz1k2WBV — Sharks on NBCS (@NBCSSharks) November 10, 2023

Edmonton would make drastic changes after losing to San Jose, replacing coach Jay Woodcroft with Kris Knoblauch , and going 47-18-5 after Nov. 9, pacing the NHL with a .707 points percentage for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

McDavid also spoke with LeBrun about a “good” team meeting after the harrowing loss to the Sharks, who finished the 2023-24 campaign with the worst record in the NHL.

The Oilers are set to take on the Vancouver Canucks in the second round of the playoffs.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast