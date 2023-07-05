Trending
San JoseSharks
NHL Offseason

Report: Teams could want Sharks to retain more of EK65's contract

By Sheng Peng

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Is trading Erik Karlsson now a game of chicken?

As in, how much of Karlsson's contract will the Sharks retain to move him?

“If the Sharks can get Karlsson to be a four [years] times [$8 million] player, everybody here is in business,” Elliotte Friedman said on Tuesday on his “32 Thoughts Podcast”. “When they were talking to Edmonton earlier in the year, they were around 20 [percent retention]. The Sharks will have to move up here.”

Karlsson’s AAV is $11.5 million, so turning him into an $8 million player is 30 percent retention. The Sharks can retain up to 50 percent, but general manager Mike Grier isn’t going there.

“People think we’re gonna eat 50 percent of his contract, it’s probably not going to happen," Grier said before the 2023 NHL Draft.

Complicating matters is Sharks owner Hasso Plattner's involvement.

San Jose Sharks

NHL Rumors 28 mins ago

Report: Sharks, Canucks discussing trade around Labanc

Erik Karlsson 6 hours ago

Sharks aren't looking to just ‘give away' Karlsson

Read the full article on San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

NHL OffseasonErik KarlssonErik Karlsson Trade
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us