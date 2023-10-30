Sharks look to build on ‘best game' yet after loss to Capitals

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

What choice do the Sharks have but to stay positive?

I might as well start every story with that question as the losses mount.

After a 3-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Sunday at Capital One Arena, the Sharks are now 0-8-1. One point through nine games, that’s tied with 1993-94 for the worst start in franchise history. Their next game is on Thursday, so that means they’ve just had a winless month of October.

But the Sharks can’t afford to dwell on all that. Instead, they need to focus on their improvement from Thursday’s 6-0 shellacking at the hands of the Tampa Bay Lightning to now, a game that they played well enough to win.

“I felt tonight was probably our best game,” Mikael Granlund said, “scoring chances-wise.”

All they can do is build on that, and they’ve got 73 games to go.

Sharks coach David Quinn talked about staying positive but also being honest.

