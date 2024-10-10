Trending
What Sharks rookies Celebrini, Smith showed us in training camp

By Sheng Peng

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

About 10 reporters surrounded Macklin Celebrini’s locker room stall on Wednesday, on the eve of his NHL debut.

That’s to be expected — he’s the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, after all — but that kind of media throng, big for here, hasn’t been seen since the last time the San Jose Sharks made the playoffs in 2019.

It's safe to say, there’s a lot of excitement for Celebrini and fellow super prospect Will Smith’s NHL debuts on Thursday against the St. Louis Blues.

In the lead-up to their big night, here are some of the fun things that we’ve learned about the San Jose Sharks’ new dynamic duo in the last couple of days.

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

