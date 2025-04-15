Trending
Sharks Analysis

How quickly can Sharks find success after another dreadful season?

By Sheng Peng

NBC Universal, Inc.

If you can believe it, the Sharks are in the midst of their longest losing streak of the season.

San Jose has lost 10 in a row after a 2-1 overtime loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Monday.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

When does the losing stop for the worst team in the NHL?

I don’t mean this streak — the Sharks, mercifully, have just one regular-season game remaining this season.

But it made me wonder: When’s the next time that we should expect the last-place Sharks in the playoffs?

Read the full article at San Jose Hockey Now

San Jose Sharks

Find the latest San Jose Sharks news, highlights, analysis and more with NBC Sports Bay Area and California.

Sharks PressConf 11 hours ago

Warsofsky assesses Sharks' OT loss to Canucks in road finale

Sharks Analysis 12 hours ago

Sharks' losing streak hits 10 games after overtime loss to Canucks

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Sharks Analysis
Share
Dashboard
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us