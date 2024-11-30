Sharks flex offensive potency in decisive victory over Kraken

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

These are the Sharks' best lines since the 2018-19 NHL season.

That’s probably the last time San Jose rolled three dangerous lines on a consistent basis.

Every line scored in the Sharks' 8-5 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Friday at SAP Center. Jake Walman (twice), Timothy Liljegren, Will Smith, Klim Kostin, Mikael Granlund, Macklin Celebrini, and Ethan Cardwell scored.

To understand, just look up the middle: Macklin Celebrini (5-4-9 in his last 7), Mikael Granlund (San Jose’s leading scorer), and Alex Wennberg (3-4-7) form the deepest group of top-three centers that the Sharks have deployed in a long time.

