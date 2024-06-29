Why new Sharks star Celebrini won't live in Livermore with parents

Assuming 2024 No. 1 overall draft pick Macklin Celebrini signs with the Sharks and begins his NHL career this fall, he and his father Rick both will be working in the Bay Area, not too far from each other.

But both Macklin and Rick Celebrini made it clear Friday night that the Boston University star won't be moving back in with his parents at their home in Livermore.

"I don't think that's going to happen," Rick told NBC Sports California's Brodie Brazil shortly after the Sharks drafted Macklin at Sphere in Las Vegas, Nev. "As much as we would love it. I don't think he's there. I think we're just close enough to support him. But far enough that [we'll visit him at his house]."

Macklin told Brazil commuting from Livermore to San Jose is out of the question, with something closer to the Sharks' facility being a little more appealing.

"I think my house is a little too far to do that, but I feel like maybe an apartment or something," Macklin told Brazil.

Celebrini and the Sharks aren't publicly stating whether he will leave college and sign an entry-level contract this summer, though it's widely expected that he will do so, meaning he will be in the Bay Area sooner rather than later.

Whether Celebrini signs this summer or goes back to Boston for another year, he's going to live on his own.

Mom and Dad are just going to have to make the 40-minute drive to see their son.

