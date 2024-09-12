Sharks' Celebrini explains how living with Jumbo came about

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Macklin Celebrini just wants to play hockey.

Since the beginning of September, the Sharks’ No. 1 overall pick of the 2024 NHL Draft has been doing almost anything but, going to Washington, D.C., for the NHLPA Rookie Showcase after Labor Day, then to Las Vegas for the NHL Player Media Tour.

And Celebrini had more media Wednesday, in advance of the Rookie Faceoff in Los Angeles from Sept. 13 to Sept. 16.

But at least he got to actually practice too with his teammates today, and he’s just two days away from his first game action in a San Jose uniform.

Barracuda coach John McCarthy confirmed Celebrini will be in the line-up against the Utah Hockey Club on Sept. 13.

Celebrini spoke on his father (and Golden State Warriors director of sports medicine and performance) Rick Celebrini’s impact on his career, how living with Joe Thornton came about, and more.

