Report: Celebrini's lower body injury ‘nothing serious at all'

Macklin Celebrini was not at practice, the day after he left the San Jose Sharks’ preseason game against Utah Hockey Club.

The San Jose Sharks went ahead and labeled Celebrini as day to day with a lower body injury.

This corresponds with what Curtis Pashelka of the Mercury News reported earlier in the morning, “From what I understand, Celebrini’s injury isn’t too concerning. But [no] timeline for a return to practice at this stage.”

Another source confirmed to San Jose Hockey Now: “Nothing serious at all.”

