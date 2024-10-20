Trending
Macklin Celebrini

Celebrini begins skating, still week to week with hip injury

By Sheng Peng

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The winless San Jose Sharks need some good news, and they’re getting it, at least on the injury front.

No. 1 overall pick Macklin Celebrini, out with a hip injury since the Oct. 10 season opener, is skating on his own, according to head coach Ryan Warsofsky.

Throughout the Sharks’ most recent road trip, Warsofsky has maintained that Celebrini hasn’t been skating, so this is good news.

Warsofsky, however, still termed Celebrini week to week.

Macklin CelebriniSharks Injury Update
