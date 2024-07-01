When Sharks fans can see top pick Celebrini at development camp

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

All the stars are coming out for the Sharks’ development camp.

San Jose's development camp begins July 2, culminating in a July 4 prospects scrimmage.

Every 2024 NHL Draft pick, except for seventh-round Russian goaltender Yaroslav Korostelyov, will appear, including first-rounders Macklin Celebrini and Sam Dickinson, second-rounders Igor Chernyshov and Leo Sahlin Wallenius, and more.

Top Sharks prospects like Will Smith, Quentin Musty, David Edstrom, Kasper Halttunen, Filip Bystedt, Ethan Cardwell, Cam Lund, Luca Cagnoni, Collin Graf and Mattias Havelid also will participate.

The Sharks' prospect scrimmage will be held at Tech CU Arena on July 4 at 11 a.m. PT. The winner of the game will be awarded the Marchment Cup, named in honor of long-time Sharks scout Bryan Marchment.

Per the Sharks, the scrimmage "will feature a running time game, starting with a four-on-four session, followed by a three-on-three session. If the teams are tied at the end of the game, there will be a shootout. If a penalty is called, the player who was infringed upon will line up on the center redline, similar to a penalty shot, while all other players on the ice will line up on the far blueline. When the whistle is blown, play will resume.”

