Sharks waste Blackwood's debut for the ages in brutal loss

Mackenzie Blackwood had a San Jose Sharks debut for the ages.

Per the NHL, Blackwood’s “51 saves were the most by a goaltender in their debut with a team since 1955-56.”

However, the San Jose Sharks couldn’t follow through on their netminder’s masterpiece, blowing a one-goal lead late, then failing to capitalize on a 4-on-3 overtime power play. They would drop a 2-1 shootout decision to the Colorado Avalanche.

But the soft-spoken Blackwood was all the talk post-game.

“Without question,” head coach David Quinn said, when asked if this was one of the best goaltending performances that he’s ever coached. “He was an A-plus.”