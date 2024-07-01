Sharks officially re-sign forwards Kunin, Bailey to one-year deals

Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The Sharks made official a series of moves that mostly have been reported in recent weeks.

They signed pending restricted free agent forward Luke Kunin to a one-year, $2.75 million contract.

San Jose Hockey Now first reported the news and Puckpedia shared contract figures on Friday.

“He’s an unbelievable human being. He’s a great leader. He’s a character guy that I think these young players can watch, how he prepares and how he is a pro,” new Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said at the 2024 NHL Draft. “I can’t say enough good things about Luke Kunin. We need more Luke Kunins.”

The Sharks also re-signed pending unrestricted free agent Justin Bailey to a one-year, two-way contract -- $800,000 in the NHL and $375,000 in the AHL.

SJHN first reported the Sharks’ interest in re-signing Bailey at the NHL Scouting Combine earlier this month.

The Sharks, as expected, also qualified Egor Afanasyev, Thomas Bordeleau, Brandon Coe, Ty Dellandrea, Ty Emberson, Carl Grundstrom and Henry Thrun.

