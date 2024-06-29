Trending

Luke Kunin

Sources: Kunin, Sharks near one-year, $2.75M contract extension

By Keegan McNally

The Sharks and restricted free agent Luke Kunin are nearing a contract, sources tell San Jose Hockey Now’s Sheng Peng.

Kunin, 26, was on the last year of a two-year extension signed by general manager Mike Grier in July 2022. Kunin was acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators as one of the first moves of Grier’s tenure.

Kunin is expected to sign a one-year, $2.75 million contract extension with the Sharks.

Throughout the season, the coaching staff and Grier remarked on Kunin’s locker-room and on-ice presence, so it might come as no surprise that Grier is looking to extend his contract.

Luke Kunin
