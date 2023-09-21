Couture has lower-body injury, will miss start of Sharks camp

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Well, that’s not ideal for the first day of training camp.

The San Jose Sharks announced this afternoon that captain Logan Couture would miss the beginning of camp with a lower-body injury.

“I was trying to skate and ramp up,” Couture said of his off-season training injury. GM Mike Grier didn’t say when Couture suffered the injury, but said he learned that his captain would miss the start of camp “sometime last week.”

Couture called the injury week-to-week. He doesn’t have a timeline, however, as to when he’ll start skating again. And he couldn’t say if he expects to be ready by Oct. 12 opening night.

“Well, week to week, I’ll let you know after this week,” San Jose Sharks head coach David Quinn laughed, when asked if he expected Couture to be ready by opening night. “I’m not being coy. He feels like he will be, but with the injury he’s got, you’re just not sure. So we will go week to week, re-evaluate him after the next four or five days.”

“There’s been improvement,” Couture said. “I feel good.”

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast