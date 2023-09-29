Sharks captain Couture still has chance to suit up opening night

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

David Quinn still is optimistic that Sharks forward Logan Couture will be ready by opening night.

Last Thursday, San Jose announced its captain would miss the beginning of training camp with a lower-body injury. In his own words, Couture said he suffered the injury “trying to skate and ramp up” for camp.

When asked if he’d be ready for opening night Oct. 12, Couture could only say, “I’ll do everything I possibly can. That’s all I can give you.”

“He feels like he will be, but with the injury he’s got, you’re just not sure,” Quinn acknowledged last Thursday. “So we will go week to week, re-evaluate him after the next four or five days.”

