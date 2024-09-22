Couture remains Sharks captain as 2024-25 leadership group announced

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The Sharks have announced their leadership group.

Logan Couture will remain captain, while Mario Ferraro will be alternate captain for every game.

Newcomers Tyler Toffoli and Barclay Goodrow will be alternate captains at home, while incumbents Luke Kunin and Mikael Granlund will be alternate captains on the road.

“We’re extremely fortunate to have a terrific group of talented and high-character players to serve as our leadership group for the 2024-25 season, led by Logan Couture as our captain,” new San Jose Sharks head coach Ryan Warsofsky said in a team press release. “Each of these players bring unique qualities and characteristics that not only show leadership by example but that will also serve as an extension of our coaching staff.”

Ferraro appears to be a stand-in, in some ways, for the injured Couture, at least in terms of ceremonial faceoffs and things like that.

