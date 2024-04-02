Trending
How Kostin can make ‘next jump' with Sharks next season

By Sheng Peng

How good can Klim Kostin be?

Since the San Jose Sharks acquired the 24-year-old from the Detroit Red Wings at the Trade Deadline for Radim Simek and a 2024 seventh-round pick, the power forward has risen quickly in the line-up, from the fourth line to the first.

That line was responsible for all the offense in a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken, with Kostin and Fabian Zetterlund scoring.

For Kostin, that’s four goals and four assists in 12 games with the Sharks. That’s after just three goals and an assist in 33 appearances in the Winged Wheel.

“I just feel alive again and enjoying hockey with the Sharks and just want to pay back for the coaching [staff’s] trust,” the 2017 St. Louis Blues first-round pick said.

Alive?

Kostin smiled and said a single magic word, “Ice-time.”

In Detroit, Kostin averaged 8:42 a night. In San Jose, he’s playing almost six more minutes a game, 14:15.

