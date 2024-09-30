Sharks receive positive Eklund, Granlund injury updates

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

The San Jose Sharks received good injury news on several fronts Sunday.

William Eklund (upper body), Mikael Granlund (lower body) and Matt Benning (lower body), who all missed practice on Friday, all returned on Sunday.

The Sharks took Saturday off.

Head coach Ryan Warsofsky had said that Eklund, Granlund and Benning all had just “little injuries,” and that appears to be the case.

Even better news, there’s a ray of light for Shakir Mukhamadullin (lower body), Yaroslav Askarov (lower body) and Marc-Edouard Vlasic (upper body), who have all been out with day-to-day injuries since the beginning of training camp.

