Trending
Henry Thrun

Why normally mild-mannered Sharks' Thrun is seeking out fights

By Sheng Peng

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Editor's note: Sheng Peng is a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng.

Defenseman Henry Thrun was looking for a fight.

On Sunday, after Colorado Avalanche forward Logan O’Connor caught Sharks forward Fabian Zetterlund with an awkward hit, Thrun tracked down the Avs' winger.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

It was Thrun’s first-ever fight -- there’s no fighting in NCAA hockey, where the defenseman patrolled the Harvard blueline for three seasons.

But Thrun shared that he had been spilling for a fight for a while.

“First shift of the game, I asked someone if they wanted to fight, they didn’t want to,” Thrun said with a laugh.

What’s gotten into the typically mild-mannered 23-year-old?

San Jose Sharks

Cody Ceci Oct 23

Ceci offers blunt suggestion to Sharks after loss to Ducks

Sharks PressConf Oct 22

Warsofsky details issues that have led to Sharks' winless start

“We’ve had some slow starts last few games. That was kind of where I made my mind up,” Thrun said about trying to boost the winless San Jose Sharks’ energy. “It was kind of a decision made before the game.”

Read the full story at San Jose Hockey Now

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast

This article tagged under:

Henry Thrun
Share
NBC Bay Area Telemundo Area de la Bahia NBC Sports
Contact Us