Report: Penguins among teams eyeing trade for Sharks' Karlsson

Editor's Note: Sheng Peng will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports California’s Sharks coverage. You can read more of his coverage on San Jose Hockey Now, listen to him on the San Jose Hockey Now Podcast, and follow him on Twitter at @Sheng_Peng

Will defenseman Erik Karlsson still be with the Sharks by Sunday morning?

It seems like teams, flushed with cap space on the first day of free agency, are trying to get something done.

Pierre LeBrun reported earlier today that the Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken, and Carolina Hurricanes were leading the derby. National Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy believes Pittsburgh is the leader in the clubhouse.

As I just said on TSN, Sharks continue to try to push the Erik Karlsson trade talks. Believe Sharks allowed teams to speak directly with Karlsson yesterday. Believe Seattle, Carolina and Pittsburgh among teams interested, among others. Leafs interested but not among front-runners — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

The Penguins do have a lot of cap space and are motivated to win now, with stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang all in the back half of their careers. Pittsburgh will have to work out power play time and positioning between Letang and Karlsson, both right-handed offensive blueliners.

Download and follow the San Jose Hockey Now podcast