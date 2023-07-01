Trending

San JoseSharks
Erik Karlsson Trade

Report: Penguins among teams eyeing trade for Sharks' Karlsson

By Sheng Peng

Will defenseman Erik Karlsson still be with the Sharks by Sunday morning?

It seems like teams, flushed with cap space on the first day of free agency, are trying to get something done.

Pierre LeBrun reported earlier today that the Pittsburgh Penguins, Seattle Kraken, and Carolina Hurricanes were leading the derby. National Hockey Now’s Jimmy Murphy believes Pittsburgh is the leader in the clubhouse.

The Penguins do have a lot of cap space and are motivated to win now, with stars Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang all in the back half of their careers. Pittsburgh will have to work out power play time and positioning between Letang and Karlsson, both right-handed offensive blueliners.

