Grier, Dubas share how Sharks-Penguins Karlsson trade came together

By Sheng Peng

Kyle Dubas finally got his man.

On Sunday, the new Pittsburgh Penguins general manager snagged reigning Norris Trophy winner Erik Karlsson from the Sharks in a three-team trade that also included the Montreal Canadiens and featured 12 moving pieces.

Dubas had been chasing Karlsson for a while, back to when he was GM of the Toronto Maple Leafs last season.

“It was a fairly lengthy process with San Jose. That goes back to my previous place of employment,” Dubas said Monday.

On June 1, after getting let go by the Leafs, Dubas was named President of Hockey Operations in Pittsburgh. A month later, he was answering questions about Karlsson on the opening day of NHL free agency, when it was widely reported that the Sharks and the Pens were close to a deal.

“That wasn’t accurate,” Sharks GM Mike Grier countered on Sunday.

Erik Karlsson Trade
